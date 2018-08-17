Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 terrible decisions WWE made in the past 10 years

Shikhar Goyal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.59K   //    17 Aug 2018, 18:00 IST

WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion in the world. Many wrestlers want to join WWE and be a part of their roster. WWE might be the biggest wrestling promotion they also do mistakes not other promotion do.

<p>
The WWE

WWE has done a lot of mistakes. That is why they are also disliked by many. Let us talk about 5 mistakes WWE has done in the past 10 years:

#5. Burying The Nexus

Enter ca
Nexus was the most dominant faction in 2010

Back in 2010, NXT was just a game show which featured some selected superstars and the winner was guaranteed a WWE Contract. Some members of NXT who survived Season 1 formed a stable named The Nexus (represented by a logo N). The group featured future WWE stars like Daniel Bryan, Heath Slater, Ryback (then Skip Sheffield), Darren Young, Michael Tarver, Justin Gabriel and Wade Barrett (the leader of the group).

The group started dominating everyone. Beating everyone from superstars like John Cena and Edge to Hall of Famers like Ricky Steamboat and Dusty Rhodes to commentators and ring announcers like Justin Roberts and Jerry Lawyer and even WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. The Nexus was the most dominant faction seen in pro wrestling since the NWO.

A match between The Nexus and Team WWE(led by John Cena) took place at SummerSlam. The original plans were to put Wade Barrett over until Cena interfered in the decision. He wanted to be the sole survivor and eliminate Justin Gabriel and Wade Barrett by himself to end the match. This decision led The Nexus nowhere and fans lost the faith in them.

If John Cena had not changed the finish, we would have seen The Nexus still in WWE as a dominant faction and become a worthy successor of the NWO.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
The Ascension Authors of Pain Brock Lesnar Chris Jericho SK WWE Vault SK WWE Exclusive
Shikhar Goyal
ANALYST
From Delhi, India True WWE fan. Love John Cena, but think Styles is the best. 18 years old. Sorry for the inconvenience, but slug shows my mother's name so don't get confused. Please share if you like the articles
5 Takeaways from this week's WWE Raw (16 July 2018)
RELATED STORY
5 mistakes WWE made on Raw this week (6 August 2018)
RELATED STORY
5 mistakes WWE made on Raw this week- 23 June 2018
RELATED STORY
5 mistakes WWE made on Raw this week- 30 July 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Great NXT Tag Teams that failed on the main roster
RELATED STORY
5 former NXT superstars who couldn't live up to...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who should return to NXT
RELATED STORY
5 WWE tag teams that desperately need a makeover
RELATED STORY
5 ways to improve Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
5 major questions WWE need to answer at SummerSlam 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us