5 terrible decisions WWE made in the past 10 years

Shikhar Goyal
17 Aug 2018, 18:00 IST

WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion in the world. Many wrestlers want to join WWE and be a part of their roster. WWE might be the biggest wrestling promotion they also do mistakes not other promotion do.

The WWE

WWE has done a lot of mistakes. That is why they are also disliked by many. Let us talk about 5 mistakes WWE has done in the past 10 years:

#5. Burying The Nexus

Nexus was the most dominant faction in 2010

Back in 2010, NXT was just a game show which featured some selected superstars and the winner was guaranteed a WWE Contract. Some members of NXT who survived Season 1 formed a stable named The Nexus (represented by a logo N). The group featured future WWE stars like Daniel Bryan, Heath Slater, Ryback (then Skip Sheffield), Darren Young, Michael Tarver, Justin Gabriel and Wade Barrett (the leader of the group).

The group started dominating everyone. Beating everyone from superstars like John Cena and Edge to Hall of Famers like Ricky Steamboat and Dusty Rhodes to commentators and ring announcers like Justin Roberts and Jerry Lawyer and even WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. The Nexus was the most dominant faction seen in pro wrestling since the NWO.

A match between The Nexus and Team WWE(led by John Cena) took place at SummerSlam. The original plans were to put Wade Barrett over until Cena interfered in the decision. He wanted to be the sole survivor and eliminate Justin Gabriel and Wade Barrett by himself to end the match. This decision led The Nexus nowhere and fans lost the faith in them.

If John Cena had not changed the finish, we would have seen The Nexus still in WWE as a dominant faction and become a worthy successor of the NWO.

