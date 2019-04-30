5 Current worst finishers in WWE

Vatsal Rathod FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 745 // 30 Apr 2019, 17:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Sixth Move of doom!

Finishers are one of the biggest weapons in the arsenal of a wrestler. Throughout the history of WWE, we have seen a lot of different deadly finishers that have made the fans look at awe on what they just witnessed.

Finishers like The ChokeSlam, Spear, Tombstone Piledriver are legit deadly finishers which if done wrong can lead to heavy injuries. Then there are finishers like RKO, which are fan-favourites. Randy Orton might have a boring match but just one beautiful RKO to end the match makes fans jump in joy and excitement.

Even after the finishers being such an important part of a match, there are many wrestlers in WWE currently, whose finishers are pretty underwhelming. It's tough to believe looking at them that these can actually keep someone down for a 3-count, especially considering they have better moves than that already in their arsenal.

In this article, let's take a look at 5 Worst finishers in WWE today and the wrestlers that use them. Feel free to share your thoughts, views, and opinions in the comments section.

#5 Bayley to Belly - Bayley

This doesn't even look like it'd hurt!

While we all know how much Bayley loves to hug people, but her finisher should not be a hug and a soft slam on the mat. Bayley, no doubt, is one of the top women's wrestlers on the main roster, but her finisher is not so impressive.

Even though WWE has given it a cute little name "Bayley to Belly", it is still just a Belly to Belly suplex, a basic move taught to everyone in their wrestling schools. This move would have looked more devastating had some huge monstrous superstar performed it, but with Bayley, you just look at it and say "aww", something which should not be taken as a compliment for a finisher.

#4 Khallas - Jinder Mahal

To be honest, the only time this move looked deadly was when Jinder once botched it on one of the Singh Brothers. For the rest of times, it's just a basic back bump.

Advertisement

Khallas is the closest to the Cobra clutch slam in pro wrestling books. But the way the move is executed, makes it look weird. Jinder wraps the opponent's hands around their arms but releases them before hitting it. It's like a bootleg Rock Bottom, but Rock Bottom was successful because The Rock made it famous by his charisma.

Jinder seriously needs to change his finishers and a lot of other things if he wants fans to take him seriously.

1 / 3 NEXT