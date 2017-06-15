5 worst Intercontinental Championship changes since 2010

The Intercontinental Championship deserves better than this.

A truly beautiful title

The Intercontinental Championship is a delicate flower, and as such, it deserves to be treated with respect. Unfortunately, the WWE have a hit and miss relationship with respecting title belts, so the credibility of the secondary title has taken some serious shots to the head over the last few years. Seriously, it hasn’t been pretty.

Over the course of the last seven years, the belt has changed hands an astronomical amount of times, which is hardly surprising given the nature of creative’s booking. Thankfully, there have been a couple of highlights amongst all the rubble, most notably The Miz and Cody Rhodes, but the lows far outweigh the highs on this occasion.

The problem that many will have with this list is that the Superstars involved are all incredibly talented, but the title switch in question just didn’t make sense at the time. They’ve all found a degree of success outside of these moments, but it does beg the question of “what were they thinking?” when we look back on these shambolic decisions. Oh well, at least Roman gets to keep looking strong right? Right?

With all of that being said, here are the five worst IC Title changes since 2010.

#1 Ezekiel Jackson – Capitol Punishment 2011

A human machine

Ezekiel Jackson appeared to be doomed from the start, with the former Corre member being thrust into positions that he just wasn’t quite ready for. Case and point: Jackson defeated former mentor Wade Barrett for the Intercontinental Championship at one of the most pointless PPVs in history: Capitol Punishment.

They rushed the break up of the stable because of its lack of success, which meant that they felt pressured into pushing the muscle of the group way too quickly. This felt like a severely watered down version of the Batista/Triple H dynamic from back in 2005, and thankfully Cody Rhodes ended this title reign before it gained any real momentum.

