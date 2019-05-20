5 Worst WWE Money in the Bank winners of all-time

The Money in the Bank PPV is probably one of the most exciting PPVs of the year, barring the Big Four PPVs, thanks mainly to the Money in the Bank ladder match. We've some great winners, surprising winners, and some incredible action over the years.

The ladder match, where a briefcase is hung on top with the winner getting a title opportunity in the future, is a moment that can change WWE Superstars' careers. But there have also been some rather poor moments, where the winners haven't had much of an impact or have been wasted by bad booking.

Let's take a look at 5 worst Money in the Bank winners of all-time:

#5 Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin winning the 2017 Money in the Bank ladder match

Baron Corbin won the Money in the Bank ladder match at the 2017 edition of the PPV, which was quite a surprise decision considering the match had much superior and popular Superstars like AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Dolph Ziggler, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens.

He won the match after pushing AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura off the ladder, when the two were battling it out.

Corbin's Money in the Bank contract win didn't have much impact. He held the briefcase for 58 days, and cashed it in on a SmackDown show against WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, but was swiftly between. He became only the second Superstar after Damien Sandow to lose his cash-in match.

#4 Damien Sandow

Damien Sandow

Speaking of Damien Sandow, the former WWE Superstar won the 2013 edition of the match, defeating Cody Rhodes, Wade Barrett, Dean Ambrose, Jack Swagger, Fandango, and Cesaro to the briefcase.

Sandow, though, made history as he became the first person to lose his cash-in match when he was defeated by John Cena on an episode of RAW.

