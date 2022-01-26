5 worst name changes in WWE history

WWE has an intellectual property that necessitates them to own their superstars' names. Whether it be a competitor from outside promotions or a former NXT talent, these shifts in alias are pretty surprising and confusing when they transpire.

The latest example of these name changes came on NXT 2.0 when former NXT UK Champion WALTER became Gunther. The company will make these changes at a moment's notice, and widespread criticism will follow quickly after that.

There have been times when these changes have been successful, but more often than not, they are met with criticism from the fanbase.

Picking from the worst name changes is an easy endeavor because of the sheer volume of these shifts that fans despise. A few of these are head-scratchers due to the company presenting stars under one name and then switching them up out of nowhere.

In this article, let's look at the five worst name changes in WWE history.

Honorable mentions

Piper Niven becomes Doudrop

All of RETRIBUTION

Big E drops the Langston

5) Colt Cabana becomes Scotty Goldman in WWE

Bennett Karoll @thebennettk FORGOTTEN WRESTLING CHARACTERS PART FIVE:



Name: Scotty Goldman



Portrayed by: Colt Cabana



Gimmick: “How do we make it more obvious Colt Cabana is Jewish?” FORGOTTEN WRESTLING CHARACTERS PART FIVE:Name: Scotty GoldmanPortrayed by: Colt CabanaGimmick: “How do we make it more obvious Colt Cabana is Jewish?” https://t.co/M43F2Os724

Colt Cabana came to World Wrestling Entertainment in 2007, bringing a loyal fanbase with him. The Chicago native had made a name for himself across the independent wrestling scene. Like CM Punk before him, many fans believed the company would use his pre-WWE persona to bring those fans over to watch him rise through the ranks.

However, the promotion decided otherwise. Despite being known as Colt "Boom Boom" Cabana in Ohio Valley Wrestling, the company changed his name to Scotty Goldman upon his main roster call-up. It was a shift that many fans didn't agree with. It was a stereotypical Jewish name to play off his real-life background, but it was never a name that would be a player for the promotion.

After an underwhelming run, it didn't surprise anyone when the company decided to part ways with Scotty Goldman in 2009. He started using the Colt Cabana moniker again upon returning to the indies. Now, he finds himself part of the Dark Order in All Elite Wrestling.

