5 worst pay-per-view names in WWE history  

WWE's schedule is packed with shows, live events, and pay-per-views all year round. The schedule has only gotten more intense over the years, giving fans more content to consume.

One of the problems WWE has to deal with is coming up with names for new shows. It may seem like a small task, but in reality, a good name can do wonders on multiple fronts. Whether it is advertising or ideation, a show's name can be the major difference-maker.

Over the years, we have seen iconic names for shows and the stories of how they came to be. But for every SmackDown that came after The Rock's legendary catchphrase, somebody actually named a pay-per-view 'In Your House 8: Beware of Dog'. Hilarious? Yes! Far from ideal? Also yes!

On that note, let's take a look at the five worst pay-per-view names in WWE history.

#5. On our list of the worst WWE pay-per-view names: TLC (Tables, Ladders and Chairs)

TLC is a solid show, but an uninspired name for one

Right off the bat, we'll say this - there is no problem with naming a pay-per-view after a match type. We have Royal Rumble, Money in the Bank and Survivor Series, to name a few.

However, when you name a show 'Tables, Ladders and Chairs', it is not exactly a well-thought out name. Especially at a time when wrestling isn't as unpredictable as it once was, complacent efforts like TLC have rightly been panned.

WWE's TLC shows are usually solid events with good wrestling and storytelling. However, we can't look past the name, especially the one year when they went with 'Tables, Ladders and Chairs (and stairs)'!

#4. Fatal 4-Way

As far as pay-per-view names go, this one was really confusing

As uninspiring as TLC is, it doesn't top the time WWE named a pay-per-view 'Fatal 4-Way'. A Fatal 4-Way is a type of match, and not a gimmick like Elimination Chamber and Hell in a Cell, where iconic stipulations take the prime spot on the card.

Fatal 4-way matches are great, but there is no chance they should become an entire show's theme. The event didn't go down too well with the WWE Universe, and WWE cut their losses and never resurrected it again.

#3. The Greatest Royal Rumble

If there is one thing that unites all wrestling fans, it is perhaps the collective dislike for pay-per-views being held in Saudi Arabia. Among them, while Crown Jewel seems like a good name, what were they thinking with 'The Greatest Royal Rumble'?

The prefix the name carries means it takes away from the illustrious Royal Rumble, which, come to think of it, is actually the greatest Royal Rumble. Even if you concede that the Saudi version is a bigger match (because it has more than 30 participants), it still doesn't hold a candle to the original.

Ah, but if it is called The Greatest Royal Rumble, it must have a lot on the line and a big reward lined up for the winner, right? Wrong.

All Braun Strowman won was a trophy and a weird-looking title and pretty much nothing else. It was so poor that the official website credited Strowman as the Greatest Royal Rumble Champion, but he never made appearances with the title after his win.

#2. Capitol Punishment

What do you even say about this one?

2011's Capitol Punishment was panned for many reasons, not least the fact that it mixed wrestling and politics on every possible front. Moreover, the name of the pay-per-view itself was not one of WWE's best efforts.

It gets worse when you recall that the entire marketing of the show revolved around Barack Obama, of all people. The former US President was on the posters and a lookalike of him even appeared at the show. However, the event did not involve Obama in any capacity.

Even the main event match between John Cena and R-Truth was negatively received. WWE rightfully binned the idea and never made it see the light of day again.

#1. Great Balls of Fire

It has been five years since Great Balls of Fire, and it still makes us twitch. The minute the company announced the show, fans expressed their displeasure with its name.

We are not sure as to why the company decided to use fireballs as inspiration for the name of the show. The four words also don't roll off the tongue at all. Everything about it was panned, including the lackluster logo for the show. Even Mic God Paul Heyman couldn't say the name with a straight face.

The only saving grace was a blockbuster main event match between Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe for the former's Universal Championship. However, the anti-climactic ending booked for the match only made things worse.

Edited by Prem Deshpande