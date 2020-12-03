5 worst WWE finishing moves of all time

A Superstar's finishing move is one of the most important aspects of their character. It is the ultimate weapon which is used by a wrestler to beat their opponent. Once a WWE Superstar performs his finisher, it is almost guaranteed that their opponent won't be getting up before the three-count.

Over the years, we have seen countless destructive finishers being executed by various WWE Superstars. The Rock Bottom, The Stunner, and The Tombstone Piledriver are only a few iconic finishing maneuvers that were massively over with the WWE Universe.

However, there have also been numerous wrestling finishers that do not seem to be believable at all. These moves don't look authentic, which exposes the scripted nature of the sport.

Some of these finishers have been replaced over time, while some remained in the arsenal of various WWE Superstars throughout their careers.

In this article, let's take a look at five such lacklustre wrestling moves that didn't deserve to be a recognised as a finishing maneuver.

#5 Bayley to Belly - WWE SmackDown's Bayley

Bayley on WWE RAW

Bayley made her WWE debut during the 2016 Battleground PPV, where she teamed up with Sasha Banks to battle the team of Charlotte and Dana Brooke. She debuted on the red brand the next night and quickly became one of the most important female Superstars on the main roster.

Her "Hugger" gimmick was extremely popular among the WWE Universe, with some even referring to her as the female version of John Cena. However, the only problem with her character representation was her ineffective finisher.

Bayley used to have a simple Belly to Belly maneuver as her finisher. It is just a simple turnaround Bodyslam, which is no longer trustful for getting a three-count.

While her fellow female competitors like Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch had amazing finishing moves, Bayley's lame finisher used to overshadow her incredible in-ring ability.

Hey, I didn’t get to watch SmackDown to see Bayley’s heel turn, but can she also just get a different finisher? The Bayley to Belly sucks. — Joooooooooey (@RawIsJojo) October 13, 2019

However, Bayley's heel turn in 2019 changed her entire character. She now no longer uses "Bayley to Belly" as her finisher and has replaced it with a new one named "The Rose Plant". It is a modified version of the Headlock Driver and has helped her in laying down various Superstars over her heel run so far.