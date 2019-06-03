5 Worst WWE moments of the 2010s

Jake Sasko FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 195 // 03 Jun 2019, 10:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What are the 5 worst moments of the 2010s?

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed are the author's own and does not necessarily reflect Sportskeeda's stand on the same.)

These days WWE is all about moments. There is a big focus on WrestleMania moments but they only come around once a year so superstars try their best to have great moments all year round. Some moments are great. Others, not so much.

When you think of great moments since 2010 you think about CM Punk winning the WWE Championship in Chicago. Maybe you think of Daniel Bryan winning in the WrestleMania 30 main event, or maybe you think of Dolph Ziggler cashing in on the Raw after WrestleMania 29. There are different things that make moments great like emotion crowd support. Bad moments either lack these or are just completely stupid or shouldn't have happened or one reason or another.

Some of these are bad for not being funny and awkward to watch, while others are badly timed and in really bad taste. These are the 5 worst WWE moments of the 2010s.

#5 Sheamus beats Daniel Bryan in 18 seconds

A bad luck kiss

Now at the time, this would probably have to be number 1 on the list but given that it eventually lead to Daniel Bryan main eventing WrestleMania 2 years later, it isn't as bad in hindsight. It's still bad though.

In the opening match of WrestleMania 28, Sheamus defeated Daniel Bryan to win the World Heavyweight Championship. Despite Sheamus being a babyface, many fans at the event were furious that they were robbed of seeing Daniel Bryan perform on WWE's biggest stage.

Fans chanted for Bryan during the show and the next night on Raw and ultimately after this happened Bryan got even more over with the audience.

#4 The Old Day

This was just bad

Advertisement

The New Day feuded with Gallows and Anderson in 2016 is one of the least funny segments ever happened during this feud.

Gallows and Anderson introduced 3 men dressed as the New Day but here's the funny part, they were old. They made terrible comedy and mocked the New Day for a painfully long time until the New Day interrupted, after what felt like an eternity.

The crowd was dead silent during the whole thing and it only led to New Day beating up the 3 men and then leaving. A complete waste of time that will somehow be remembered for a long time, but definitely not in a good way.

1 / 3 NEXT