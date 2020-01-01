5 worthy challengers for Rhea Ripley’s NXT Women’s Championship

Several top women will be looking to take on Rhea Ripley for the title

On the December 18 episode of WWE NXT, we watched two huge NXT title matches take place. While Finn Balor was unsuccessful at defeating Adam Cole for the NXT Championship, Rhea Ripley fought through pain and interruptions to defeat Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women’s Championship.

By doing so, Ripley became the first and only woman to have won both the NXT United Kingdom Women’s Championship and the Women’s Championship.

While we hope that Ripley’s Nightmare run with the title is a long and prosperous one, we can’t help but think of all the women who’d be waiting to get their hands on the new Champion.

In this article, we'll look at the 5 women who could become the next challengers to Ripley’s new title.

#5 Killer Kelly

Killer Kelly is an excellent athlete

Killer Kelly joined the company in 2018 and has had a few televised matches since making her debut.

She first appeared in the 2018 United Kingdom Championship tournament where she competed in the Triple Threat #1 Contenders Match for the NXT Women’s Championship. Since then, we've watched her battle Dakota Kai on NXT UK, and the former NXT UK Women’s Champion Toni Storm in Progress Wrestling.

Even though Kelly is still very new to the company and is looking for a way up the roster, it would be interesting if the company gives her some spotlight by giving her a match against the NXT Women’s Champion.

While we’ve watched Kelly unsuccessful in most of her matches for the company, a match against Rhea Ripley will help her get up on her feet for some recognition. She is a hard-hitting athlete who is very smooth in the ring and could work well with someone like The Nightmare who does well to hold up her opponents.

If Ripley plans to issue an Open Challenge for her title, then it’ll be interesting to watch her kick off her reign with a match against the lesser-known Kelly who could become a big star for the company in the future.

