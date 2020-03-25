5 Matches that can steal the show at WrestleMania 36

WrestleMania 36 has some potential showstealers on the match card this time

Despite the ongoing crisis, WrestleMania 36 is scheduled to take place on April 4th and 5th as it will span across two days for the first time in the event's history. There will not be any live audience and the show will emanate from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

The lack of passionate fans will definitely hurt the PPV but that will not stop the Superstars from giving their all to entertain millions across the globe. We have a look at five matches that can potentially steal the show at this year's WrestleMania.

#5 Kevin Owens vs Seth Rollins

KO and Rollins have been in a feud for some time now

Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins are two of the best pro wrestlers in the World. Whenever they share a ring, the match bound to be an instant classic. History speaks for itself. Both of them have been involved in a lot of great matches over the years. Both men were involved in a long feud for the Universal Championship during the latter half of 2016. Rollins was unable to dethrone Kevin Owens due to constant interference by Chris Jericho who was KO's best friend at that time.

Fast forward now, the two of them have been locked in a feud post Survivor Series 2019 . Rollins eventually turned heel while forming a stable with AOP and Murphy in the process. The Stable has been a constant obstacle for the Prizefighter on the Red Brand . Even with the help of Samoa Joe, The Big Show, The Street Profits and the Viking Raiders, KO has been unable to overcome the Monday Night Messiah .

On March 16th edition of RA, Kevin Owens accepted Seth Rollins' Challenge and expressed his desire to face him on The Grandest Stage of them all. They will now clash at WrestleMania which may mark the end of this Feud once and for all. Even without the fans,the match can be a potential showstealer given the amazing chemistry between the two Superstars.

