WWE WrestleMania 37 is on the horizon for the superstars of Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown. Now that WWE Fastlane, the final pitstop on the road to WrestleMania, has come and gone, the WrestleMania 37 card is starting to take shape.

Matches for both nights of WWE's biggest show of the year are getting announced on Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown. In addition, other rumored matches are set to be announced in the coming days during the continued build-up to the showcase of the immortals.

However, with only a couple of weeks left before WrestleMania 37 takes place, there are several storylines and match-ups that need some work.

Certain storylines lack the logic or story development that one has come to expect with a WrestleMania match.

Let's take a closer look at 5 WrestleMania 37 feuds that WWE needs to improve before the event.

#5 Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre (WWE Championship)

Bobby Lashley will defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37

Bobby Lashley winning the WWE Championship for the first time in his career was incredibly overdue. Lashley is one of the most physically impressive and dominant WWE Superstars on the Monday Night RAW roster. However, at 44 years of age, many within the WWE Universe had assumed that Lashley's time to become WWE Champion had passed him by.

Nevertheless, since being paired with MVP and founding The Hurt Business in 2020, Lashley has been a changed man on WWE television.

After Bobby Lashley assisted The Miz in defeating Drew McIntyre to steal the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber, he defeated The Miz 8 days later to win the title for himself. Many in the WWE Universe assumed we would see Lashley face McIntyre on the grandest stage of them all.

It's the route to this WWE Championship match that is disappointing. McIntyre vs Lashley was randomly confirmed during an episode of Monday Night RAW, with the former WWE Champion not having to earn it.

Since then, Lashley has put a "hit" out on McIntyre during Monday Nights. This totally contradicts "The Almighty" nickname and gimmick he is currently portraying. Why should Lashley be afraid of his WrestleMania opponent? He's already proven to be capable of beating him down, which resulted in McIntyre losing the title at Elimination Chamber.

The storyline feels like something is missing. There is no doubt that the match between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 37 will be great, but it could be so much more.

