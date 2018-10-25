Top 5 WrestleMania Main Events of All Time

One of the greatest WrestleMania bouts of all time

WrestleMania is the grandest stage of them all. It's where we get dream matches, exciting promos, epic returns and much more. It is probably the largest gathering of the WWE Universe. It's been 34 years since the first ever WrestleMania was held, and the rest is in the history books. In such a long time, we've seen some of the most anticipated dream matches and astounding endings. So let us go back in history to check out the top 5 best main events in WrestleMania's history.

Some of the viewers may not fully agree with the list so here are a few honorable mentions which couldn't make it to the list: Hulk Hogan vs. The Ultimate Warrior – WrestleMania VI, Edge vs. Undertaker- WrestleMania 24, John Cena vs. The Rock- WrestleMania 28.

#5 Daniel Bryan vs. Batista vs. Randy Orton - WrestleMania 30

The perfect 'Underdog' story was ended

The culmination of the “Yes Movement” took place at WrestleMania 30 in New Orleans for Daniel Bryan and all of his fans. Bryan earned a spot in the main event for the WWE World Heavyweight Title after overcoming the odds and defeating Triple H earlier in the night. Bryan, Orton, and Batista put on a show (including a cringeworthy RKO spot through a table), but in the end, Bryan overcame the odds to prove once and for all that he deserved his shot at the title. The main event at WrestleMania 30 was all about the beloved underdog Daniel Bryan, who earned his way into the championship match by defeating Triple H in the first bout of the night.

Bryan’s celebration alongside thousands of fans doing the “YES!” chant was a career defining moment for the fan-favorite. It was surely one of the happiest moments in WrestleMania history.

