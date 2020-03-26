5 WrestleMania main events that WWE also gave away on free TV

These 5 explosive WrestleMania main events were also given away on free TV.

Which one of these epic TV matches do you remember most fondly?

Chris Jericho and Triple H

WrestleMania 36 is almost upon us and features several much-awaited matches on a jam-packed card. The WWE Championship will be contested between Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre, while the Universal Champion Goldberg will take on Roman Reigns. The general consensus is that these two matches are going to headline their respective nights.

WrestleMania first came into being in 1985, with the first event taking place at Madison Square Garden. Since then, we have witnessed 35 WrestleMania events, headlined by some of the most memorable and iconic main events in history.

Interestingly, there have been a bunch of WrestleMania headliners that WWE also gave away on free TV. Let's check out five of these matches in the following list.

#5 Triple H vs Chris Jericho, WrestleMania 18

Jericho ad Triple H

Triple H won the 2002 Royal Rumble by last eliminating Kurt Angle and secured his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 18. The Game had returned from an injury and was more determined than he had ever been. At The Show of Shows, Triple H defeated Chris Jericho to become WWE Champion. Triple H didn't hold the belt for long though, and dropped it to Hulk Hogan at Backlash 2002.

These two had already faced each other several times on free TV before squaring off at WrestleMania. The most notable bout of them all took place on the April 17, 2000, episode of WWE RAW. The match saw Jericho beating Triple H to win the WWE title in one of the most shocking moments in RAW history.

The decision was soon reversed by official Earl Hebner after being coerced to do so by Shane McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, and Triple H. Jericho cut a quick promo on the entrance ramp. belittling Triple H and proceeded to drop the belt and leave. The Game remained Champion when all was said and done.

