5 WrestleMania Matches That Were Set Up At Fastlane

There were a number of matches added to WrestleMania last night

Fastlane was the final pay-per-view ahead of WrestleMania and whilst the card itself looked somewhat underwhelming heading into the event in Cleveland, Ohio, WWE managed to pull out quite an interesting show.

Fastlane's entire job was to be an under the radar pay-per-view so that it didn't overshadow next month's WrestleMania, something that the event managed to achieve as well as setting up some interesting matches for next month's show.

Seth Rollins vs Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship was the only match made official for WrestleMania heading into this weekend, whilst Charlotte vs Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women's Championship was a match that was made by Vince McMahon but was expected to change as part of last night's show.

#5. The Miz vs Shane McMahon

Miz and Shane McMahon could have an interesting match at WrestleMania

The Miz and Shane McMahon took on The Usos last night at Fastlane in the hopes that they could win back the Tag Team Championships that they lost back at Elimination Chamber. The Usos were in the mood for a fight and were able to win the match despite The Miz having his "good luck charm" who was his father at ringside.

Shane McMahon looked annoyed at the fact that The Miz had cost them the match once again and then went on to attack his partner following the match and when his father tried to step in and help he was choked out by the former Tag Team Champion.

Shane McMahon and The Miz are now expected to collide on the Grandest Stage of them all next month which will be interesting since Shane McMahon will be the heel and The Miz will be the face which will be a different kind of format for The Miz.

