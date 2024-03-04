5 WrestleMania XL matches that can be announced on WWE RAW

WWE is getting closer and closer to their biggest show of the year. WrestleMania XL, the 40th annual Showcase of the Immortals, is set to air on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, meaning we're just over a month away.

The big two-night extravaganza is set to be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Close to 60,000 fans are expected to be in attendance on each night, meaning around 120,000 tickets will be sold for WrestleMania 40 as a whole.

So far, a handful of matches have been confirmed for the show. Four world title bouts have been announced featuring the likes of Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, IYO SKY, Bayley, and Rhea Ripley, among others.

Still, more matches will be added to the lineup, and they may end up being announced on RAW tonight. This article will take a look at a handful of bouts that could end up being added to WrestleMania later tonight on the red brand.

Below are five WrestleMania XL matches that can be announced on WWE RAW.

#5. Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso could be announced

Jimmy and Jey Uso

The Usos were once known as the greatest tag team in WWE History. They were united in the company for over a dozen years and managed to win gold on multiple occasions. In fact, they hold the record for having the longest tag team title reign in the history of the promotion.

Things went south last year, however. Jey Uso quit The Bloodline, Friday Night SmackDown, and briefly, WWE as a whole. Part of the split came because of his issues with Jimmy, who cost him a win over Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. Now, many believe the two will finally go one-on-one at WrestleMania.

The interesting aspect of this bout is that it features both a RAW and SmackDown performer. As a result, the match could be announced by Adam Pearce or Nick Aldis. There's a chance Pearce will be the one to do so, however, and it could very well happen on RAW.

#4. Nia Jax vs. Liv Morgan could have a rematch at The Show of Shows

Expand Tweet

Liv Morgan and Nia Jax are two of WWE's most notable female competitors. Nia Jax returned to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut last year after having previously been released. Meanwhile, Liv returned from an injury at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

The pair have recently had quite the run-in. They went one-on-one during Monday Night RAW, and there was clear tension between the pair. Unfortunately, a winner was never decided, thanks to Becky Lynch attacking Jax. Many WWE fans believe a rematch is owed to both Liv and Nia so they can determine who is better.

There is no clear direction for either woman at The Show of Shows this year. As a result, it would make sense for the pair to clash at the biggest event the promotion puts on. They're both stars and deserve a spot, so they may have a match announced on RAW tonight.

#3. Judgment Day could defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against The Awesome Truth

Judgment Day

Judgment Day continues to run WWE. The group features five key members. Rhea Ripley is arguably the leader, but the stable also includes Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh.

Notably, Finn Balor and Damian Priest are the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. This is their second reign together, and the duo has had a chokehold on the tag team division for much of the past six to eight months.

Finn and Damian will inevitably defend their prized titles at The Show of Shows. Their match could be announced on RAW tonight. Their most likely challengers is the team of Awesome Truth. The Miz and R-Truth have had serious issues with the group, and it could be paid off at WrestleMania.

#2. Gunther could defend his Intercontinental Championship at the show

Expand Tweet

A lot of people hear the words "dominant champion" and think of Roman Reigns. This is understandable, as he has dominated WWE since 2020. Still, another top titleholder in the company can also be described as a dominant champion.

Gunther has held the prized Intercontinental Championship for well over 600 days. He won the gold in 2022, and there is no clear indication that his time with the belt is coming to an end. Still, The Ring General needs a major title defense at WrestleMania 40.

Several intriguing names have thrown their name into the race to have a title shot at WrestleMania or have otherwise been hinted to be included. This includes Sami Zayn, Chad Gable, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio. Gunther's opponent could be named on RAW tonight.

#1. The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins could be confirmed

Expand Tweet

The other major match that could be announced for WWE WrestleMania 40 on RAW tonight was teased during Friday Night SmackDown. The Bloodline appeared, and both Roman Reigns and The Rock made a massive challenge to two top RAW stars.

The Bloodline wants to battle Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night One of WrestleMania 40. The added stipulation is that if Rhodes and Rollins win, The Bloodline will be barred from Roman vs. Cody on Night Two. On the other hand, if The Rock and Reigns win, Cody's bout with Roman will be contested under Bloodline Rules.

While The Rock and Roman Reigns are expecting an answer on Friday Night SmackDown this week, WWE could throw a curveball at fans. Seth and Cody could potentially accept the match and make it official on RAW tonight.

