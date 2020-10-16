5 wrestlers who could be AEW champions on the 2nd anniversary of Dynamite

This week marked the one year anniversary of AEW Dynamite. The broadcast on TNT featured four title matches for the first time ever in the history of AEW. A pay- per-view caliber line up on cable television that should be enough to get any pro wrestling fan excited.

With wrestlers like FTR, Cody Rhodes, and Jon Moxley currently holding the gold in AEW, one has to wonder who will be holding those very titles a year from now?

Today we will try to predict who might be heading AEW Dynamite's second year anniversary show next October with gold around their waist.

#5 Eddie Kingston will be the FTW Champion on AEW

We will kick off this list today with easily the most infamous championship title in AEW. A title that was created long before the company even existed. We are talking about the renegade title that the Human Suplex Machine Taz created over two decades ago, the FTW Championship.

While Brian Cage is an incredible athlete, we're not really sure he personifies what the FTW Championship is all about, the mindset behind it and why it was originally created all those years ago by Taz in the original ECW.

The fact of the matter is that Cage has never been overlooked his entire career. One look at the Machine and everyone can see the star that he is and has had opportunities for championships everywhere he's been. Taz, however, created the FTW Championship because he wasn't given the opportunities that he felt he was owed for a variety of reasons.

However, everything that Cage isn't, Kingston is. A grizzled veteran of this industry who absolutely has the "FTW" mindset. The Mad King wasn't even meant to be part of AEW to begin with. When AEW's roster was built, he was absolutely overlooked. Yet when given an opportunity, he made the most of it when he stepped into the ring Cody earlier this year for the TNT Championship, not only impressing in the match, but on the microphone as well.

Kingston & the Lucha Bros just gave Moxley more of a beat down post-match!#AEWDynamite. pic.twitter.com/kOS33TgowR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 15, 2020

What was supposed to be a one and done turned into a ground swell of support for Kingston until he was eventually signed by the company almost a month later. This wasn't an accident; Kingston is a star, and while some people argue that his best years are behind him, there are plenty who think he's just getting started.

A run with the FTW Championship in 2021 could be just the thing Kingston needs to find himself at the top of the mountain in professional wrestling.