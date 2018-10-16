5 wrestlers fans still hope will get pushed in the WWE

He really needs that strong push

Every year the WWE pushes several superstars to the peak level. However, the WWE's main roster is full of talented wrestlers who have the potential to become a top superstar in the company.

With such a large number of wrestlers present in the company, the task of giving a push to superstars becomes tough.

If the company decides to push a right superstar, then it could become beneficial for both sides as the wrestler will become a top star while the company will generate more revenue.

At this moment, WWE is pushing superstars like Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, and Seth Rollins and this is causing trouble for many other superstars. Currently, the condition of Monday Night Raw is worse than ever.

Fans are still perplexed that why the WWE is giving a push to wrestlers that they do not like. The company should listen to the fans first because without them the company would never become this big.

If the fans like a superstar, they will cheer him otherwise, boo him. WWE should see what the fans like and what they do not. However, as always, the WWE is continuously ignoring the fans and doing what they want.

Some wrestlers deserve to get pushed in the company but are not getting the treatment they should receive. Here are such five wrestlers, the fans hope will get promoted in the future.

#5 Bobby Lashley

He should get what he deserves: a strong push

Lashley was once a part of the WWE before he got released in 2008. He then went on to join Impact Wrestling where he worked hard on improving his in-ring skills as well as his work on the mic too. His improvement helped him to become one of the top wrestlers in the industry.

After ten years of break, Lashley returned to the company at this year's Raw after Wrestlemania. Ever since his return, he only disappointed the fans but that was the company's fault.

His previous WWE run was not so good, but during his tenure in the company, he became a two-time ECW Champion and won the United States Championship as well.

Recently, he turned heel against Kevin Owens during his match and now it seems like the changing are moving forward in the right direction.

He failed to impress the fans with his face gimmick, but maybe, his dark side will turn out as interesting to see. Since turning heel, things are looking good for him, and we hope that he will make a name for himself as a top heel.

