5 Wrestlers you forgot are still a part of WWE

Roman Reigns, John Cena, Rhea Ripley, and CM Punk are a few of the top WWE stars who have become household names. Meanwhile, others have been away from the ring for various reasons.

Fans know of many big names who have been sidelined due to injuries and are yet to feature in a match in 2025. The list includes Asuka, Ilja Dragunov, and Bronson Reed. Many are waiting to see these stars back in action soon.

Meanwhile, a few names fans may have forgotten are still signed to WWE because they haven’t appeared for some time. The commentary team has also been silent about their whereabouts, making many forget they are still actively signed to the company.

Check out the five wrestlers you may have forgotten who are still part of WWE.

#5. Valhalla recently gave birth

Valhalla, fka Sarah Logan, has been away from the ring for over a year. She last competed in a Battle Royal on the Feb 19, 2024, episode of RAW which was won by Raquel Rodriguez.

Valhalla was paired with The War Raiders, which also consists of her real-life husband Erik, before she took a break from the ring. The reason for taking a break was pregnancy.

They welcomed their second child, a son named Ezekiel Joseph Rowe, on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2024. She is currently on maternity leave while still being signed up for WWE.

Fans could see her return to the ring later this year as Valhalla to rejoin The War Raiders, who are finally making it big on the RAW roster.

#4. Tamina has been around for a long time

WWE has several big names signed to the company for several years. Tamina is one of the WWE stars who has been with the Stamford-based promotion for over one and a half decades but hasn’t gotten a move ahead.

Hailing from the prestigious Anoa’i Family, she debuted alongside The Usos in 2010. She has stayed with the company ever since and has been involved in many big rivalries.

Tamina competed in her last match against Michin on an episode of Main Event in February 2023. Even though she hasn’t featured in a match in over a year, she is still part of the company’s active roster.

#3. Meiko Satomura has been a top name in the company

Meiko Satomura began working with WWE in 2018 as part of the Mae Young Classic Tournament. She reached the semi-finals of the tournament before being knocked out by Toni Storm.

Satomura later worked as part of NXT UK, where she became the brand’s final NXT UK Women’s Champion. She was seen as the final boss of the brand, and many top names have wanted to work with her in the company.

Satomura’s last match in WWE came against Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship at Roadblock 2023. She has only competed at live shows and hasn’t been part of any rivalries.

She is still an active member of the roster even though Meiko has been working on the independent circuit in Japan. She could return to the company for a final run later this year.

#2. Kiana James is out with an injury

Many fans believed Kiana James was destined for greatness after she defeated Natalya in her main roster debut. She got an important match to qualify for the 2024 Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match but failed to win it.

James has been out of competition since last year due to a leg injury. She is a one-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion with Fallon Henley and has the potential to put on some entertaining matches.

James is still new to the main roster, and fans are not well acquainted with her. That could be why many have forgotten about the young star who has the potential to go big as part of WWE’s active roster.

#1. Brock Lesnar's WWE return is much awaited

The Beast Incarnate has become the talk of the wrestling circles once again after he hinted at a return to the ring.

Brock Lesnar has been away from the squared circle since his 2023 SummerSlam match against Cody Rhodes. He put The American Nightmare over in the contest in what may have been his final match for WWE.

Lesnar has been involved in a controversy that has caused the company to distance itself from the former Universal Champion. However, he is still listed as an active member of the roster.

Fans could see Brock Lesnar return to the ring soon after his recent comments. He deserves a retirement tour, much like John Cena, if his name is cleared of the controversy.

