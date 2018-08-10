Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 wrestlers in WWE who sell moves to its absolute best

Shikhar Goyal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.58K   //    10 Aug 2018, 11:31 IST

Ente
It is necessary to sell a move at its best

Some wrestlers sell the moves the best. It looks like they got hurt in real and the match looks great. Without a wrestler selling a move nicely, it looks like two bulls fighting each other. It should always look like the wrestlers are fighting in real, and this skill is a proof of it.

Some performers do this pretty well. While others have made selling an own art form and whether you realize it or not, these are the guys who ultimately make the finished product so compelling. Let us talk about 5 of these wrestlers in WWE who sell the move to its best:

#5. Seth Rollins

Enter captio
Seth Rollins sells a move like a star

Seth Rollins is currently one of the best wrestlers on the WWE roster and the best wrestler on Raw. Seth Rollins never fails to deliver and delivers great matches every week on Raw and possibly the only reason many fans watch WWE Raw. It is because he has the skills, passion, charisma and most importantly sells the maneuvers perfectly.

Seth Rollins always sells like a star and looks good selling many moves. F5, RKO, Superkick, Zig-Zag, The Claymore, Attitude Adjustment, and suplexes are some of the wrestling moves that Seth Rollins sells at its best.

Enter capt
It's true! It's damn true!!

Believe it or not, Seth Rollins always sells a move greatly and due to his skills and selling his matches are always Awesome.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Undisputed Era Dolph Ziggler AJ Styles
Shikhar Goyal
ANALYST
From Delhi, India True WWE fan. Love John Cena, but think Styles is the best. 18 years old. Sorry for the inconvenience, but slug shows my mother's name so don't get confused.
5 wrestlers in NXT who have a bright future on the main...
RELATED STORY
10 best WWE matches of June 2018
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Best NXT Matches in 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Best WWE Superstars Under Age 30
RELATED STORY
Predicting WWE's best matches for the rest of 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Surprises That WWE Could Book in August
RELATED STORY
5 NXT Superstars who should not be called up to the main...
RELATED STORY
NXT- 5 Points to Note (8 August, 2018)
RELATED STORY
Ranking every NXT Takeover: Brooklyn event from worst to...
RELATED STORY
NXT- 5 Points to Note (1st August, 2018)
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us