5 Wrestlers Randy Orton is Good friends with and 3 He Probably Dislikes

Kevin Cooper FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 6.51K // 23 Aug 2018, 20:22 IST

Randy Orton is the youngest World Champion. He's working for over a decade now and still everyone like him and (though some may dislike him) love him but he will go down as one of the most talented superstars in the world of Pro-Wrestling. Nearly 15-Years he is working in this business and along the way, he has made friends and some enemies.

Though someone may dislike him because of his attitude or success or whatever reasons they had still Orton has emerged as the 13-time World Champion. Orton has an amount of the success in this business that many others hasn't unseen.

So, guys, today in this list we're going to take a look at those 8 Wrestlers who are good friends with The Viper Randy Orton and who he probably dislikes.

#5 Good Freinds- Triple H

Randy Orton made his WWE debut in 2002, soon after which he was a part of a stable called Evolution--Triple H (Mentor), Randy (Learner), Batista (Learner), Ric Flair (Manager). After this, he was involved in some legendary rivalry.

Orton wasn't only just working with Triple H but he was also taking some learning from his past career. It was clear after he was paired with Triple H that one day he would be a main eventer and a true legend killer.

But there was a time when Evolution was broke when Randy Orton turned his back on The Game which ended the stable but not for so long because back at WrestleMania 30 they paired against Daniel Bryan for old time sake and forming a team called The Authority.

Though Randy has become a superstar that no one has ever seen, it's all just because of Triple H' wing that he was under. I guess, all this led him to be the superstar that he is now and thanks to The Game for being his mentor.

