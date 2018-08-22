Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Hell In A Cell 2018: Predicting Each And Every Match

Kevin Cooper
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
3.54K   //    22 Aug 2018, 14:00 IST

https://www.wwe.com/f/styles/wwe_16_9_l/public/all/2016/08/20160817_HIAC_Tickets--6cc19583cd290c607fb1eb45df9399dd.jpg

After coming out of a much rather much call a successful SummerSlam pay-per-view we're heading towards WWE's own Hell in a Cell PPV. 

Counting from now we're only 25 away before we reach to HIAC pay-per-view. Thus far there are some matches that are doing some rumor round up but still, there will be more matches that will take place at the event.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

So, guys, the article has been made by some educated predictions and some rumors. Don't just wait until Hell in a Cell PPV to know what will be going down there. Just read this article to know what's coming to your TV screen next month in September.

AOP vs. The B-Team (Raw Tag Team Championships)

https://statics.sportskeeda.com/editor/2018/08/8a4d1-1534738225-800.jpg

Seeing how easily The B-Team defeated The Revival at SummerSlam to retain their Raw tag team championships it seems that someone now has to rise up and challenge the undefeated champs and I guess it will be none other than the Akam and Rezar, Authors of Pain themselves.

It's the time for AOP to get in the title picture on the main roster. And guessing there is no tag team left for The B-Team to defeat, it should be Akar and Razor to challenge the champs for the gold and win them successfully which will probably rise up the game in Raw tag team division turning it upside-down.

Prediction: AOP

Andrade Cien Almas vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (WWE United States Championship)

Image result for Andrade Cien Almas

After coming out successfully from SummerSlam PPV, both men are ready to have a new feud. And I guess, a rivalry between both men is going to take place in coming weeks on SmackDown Live and we might be seeing this match going to be held at the Hell in a Cell PPV for Shinsuke's U.S Championship.

And according to some rumors, WWE is high on Almas and this all could lead up to his first championship win at the main roster. After seeing Almas skills not only in-the-ring but also on the mic, I think he is ready to get into some major title picture with some big profile feuds.

Prediction: Andrade Cien Almas

