5 Wrestlers that proposed in 2019

14 Dec 2019

A number of wrestlers announced their engagement this year

As 2019 comes to a close, many wrestlers will be looking back on the year and grading how well they think they have done over the past 12 months inside the squared circle. Some have accomplished more than others, but it could be argued that personal life accomplishments are worth much more.

Whilst many stars have won championships or been promoted or even main evented the biggest show of the year for the first time in 2019, others may be measuring their last year as a success because they finally got down on one knee and were given a positive response.

The following list looks at just five current wrestlers who announced that they were engaged in 2019.

#5 James Ellsworth

James Ellsworth proposed to his girlfriend at Disneyland

WWE fans will remember James Ellsworth from his first match where he was easily defeated by Braun Strowman before the company decided to sign him up and use him in a storyline between AJ Styles and Dean Ambrose on SmackDown Live.

Ellsworth became a fan favorite but was never seen as a star who had any kind of longevity, even though he seemed to find his feet when he was in a storyline with Carmella. After helping the former SmackDown Women's Champion to become the first Women's Money in the Bank winner in history, twice, Ellsworth left, only to return and help The Princess of Staten Island retain her SmackDown Women's Championship in a match against Asuka.

Ellsworth may have left WWE, but he's still a recognizable star and the former SmackDown Live personality had some exciting news to share with the WWE Universe this year when he proposed to his long-time girlfriend at Disneyland.

The Chinless superstar was met with a positive reaction, as seen from the video he shared on Instagram below.

