5 wrestlers that would be a great choice against Daniel Bryan

The go-home episode of Smackdown before Survivor Series had a lot of twists and turns. The first twist was to know that 'The Man' will not be able to compete inside the ring at Survivor Series, and the next one was to see her pick up her best friend and currently a foe Charlotte Flair as a suitable replacement for the match at Survivor Series.

While this segment and replacement ensure a feud between these two wrestlers down the line, the next shocking thing at the go-home show was the attack by Daniel Bryan on AJ Styles. This really kept us perplexed about which way the match at Survivor Series between Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles would end.

The next shocking thing was the impromptu match made by Shane McMahon between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship. While the announcement confirmed that the championship would change hands, no one expected that the same would happen at this episode.

We all expected an interference or disqualification to end this match, and keep fans enticed about this match in weeks to come. The fact that the company decided to change the owner of the WWE Championship right before Survivor Series took the fans by surprise, but the most important shock was yet to come.

After winning the WWE Championship due to a low-blow, the leader of the 'Yes Movement' turned heel and attacked the former WWE Champion until the referee intervened. He didn't answer the questions asked by the interviewer backstage, and it seems like 'Heel Daniel Bryan Era' has finally begun on Tuesday Nights.

This also raises a lot of questions including the next possible contenders for the WWE Championship, and in this article, I take a look at 5 possible options from Smackdown:

#5 Samoa Joe

Joe, Joe, Joe

Samoa Joe was involved in a feud for the WWE Championship with the former WWE Champion, and if the company wants to continue that storyline, with Joe's focus being around the WWE Championship irrespective of the owner, he can be a worthy contender for the title.

We may see him attack Daniel Bryan in the weeks to come and with a Heel vs Heel match happening at Survivor Series, a Heel versus Heel match in future isn't out of question.

