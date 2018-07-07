5 Wrestlers that were booked wrongly in 2018

Akshay Thimmaya FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 955 // 07 Jul 2018, 23:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Some of the Superstars on the roster have not been pushed in the right way

There are a lot of things WWE gets right. Braun Strowman's booking over the past year is a testament to this fact.

However, the WWE has a number of balls to juggle, with a crowded roster and a jam-packed schedule to deal with. Due to this, some wrestlers end up being underutilized and underappreciated, or just fall victim to terrible booking.

Most of the time, Superstars recover from these lulls, but there are cases where irreversible damage is done to a wrestler and they are just never able to recover.

There are a number of Superstars on the main roster that has been mismanaged in 2018, but there are a few who have possible undergone damage that will leave a scar for the rest of their careers.

Hopefully, things can be salvaged, but if they aren't, if would not be the biggest surprise in the world.

Let's check out the five wrestlers the WWE has booked wrongly in 2018.

#5 Andrade 'Cien' Almas

Where art thou?

Lest you forget, Andrade 'Cien' Almas is a member of the main roster on Smackdown Live. It is very easy to forget that he made the jump to the main roster because he has been missing for most of his run.

If you have asked yourself, 'Where is Andrade 'Cien' Almas?', you would not be alone, as he has barely been a presence on TV for quite a while now.

He squashed a few jobbers upon his arrival and he seemed to be heading into a rivalry with Sin Cara that ultimately led to nothing.

The Sin Cara story was never resolved and he never moved onto bigger and better things. Instead, he disappeared completely, the Sin Cara story vanished without a trace, and Almas now has absolutely nothing to do.

There were rumours that Almas was being slated to face-off against Jeff Hardy for the United States Championship, but his position has gone to Shinsuke Nakamura, leaving Almas in limbo for a little while longer.

It's a shame because WWE hyped Almas' arrival to the main roster a lot and it's likely he will recover from this lull, but as of now, Almas is nothing on the main roster.