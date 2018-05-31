5 Wrestlers who Triple H put over

The shovel goes missing at times!

One of the biggest stars in the last 20 years, Triple H.

Triple H- The King of Kings. The Game. However many monikers we want to give Paul Levesque, we know that he is one of the biggest stars in the history of professional wrestling. However, to cement that position, people who have come across The Game haven't always been successful, as you can see here.

However, it is impossible for someone that big to have always been a figure that quashes talent. Regardless of everything that HHH may have done in his career to other talents, it's time to give the Devil it's due and acknowledge that Triple H has been equally influential in building stars. With that said, let's look at 5 such stars that have benefited from being put up against Triple H.

#5 Chris Benoit

Brutality to create history.

Chris Benoit was a hero to the WWE Universe. He was a workhorse who everyone pegged to fail in the giants world that is the WWE. After a tumultuous time in WCW, where he suffered from a ceiling being put over him, Benoit jumped to the WWE.

It took Benoit four years to reach the pinnacle of his career. After being a mid-card figure, Benoit was put in the middle of the Triple H and Shawn Michaels rivalry in 2004. Benoit won the 2004 Royal Rumble having entered number one and was set for a mega push. This culminated as Benoit made champion Triple H tap out in the middle of the ring at WrestleMania XX and become World Heavyweight Champion.

Triple H's association with Chris Benoit put him over and left him as a massive star, who held the belt until September of the same year. He remained as one of the most important wrestlers on the roster until his passing in 2007.