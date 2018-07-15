5 Best WWE Superstars Under Age 30

Adam Cole has a bright future in WWE.

Gone are the days when competitors in WWE had to spend their entire careers fighting to achieve greatness. With an influx of younger talent and others breaking into the scene through the Performance Center, a plethora of WWE superstars have managed to accomplish fame at a quite young age.

Superstars like Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton won their first World Titles before turning 30 and since then have become top superstars of the company. Even today, a few wrestlers like Tyler Bate and Alexa Bliss amongst others have made a name for themselves early in their careers.

Here are five such superstars who, despite being young, are talented enough to carry WWE on their shoulders in the time to come.

Honourable Mention: Tyler Bate, Sasha Banks

#5 Andrade "Cien" Almas (28)

El Idolo

Before becoming the unmasked version of himself in Andrade "Cien" Almas, the third generation superstar wrestled for Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) from 2007 until 2015 under the ring name La Sombra (Spanish for "The Shadow"). His time in NXT can be classified into two categories- an overlooked performer and a great heel NXT Champion.

Despite not being the most efficient mic worker, his in-ring work is one of the best on the roster with an unmistakable inherent skill for the family trade.

Gargano praised Almas' abilities post their 5-star match at Takeover: Philadelphia.

I can’t say enough good things about Andrade Cien Almas. I think for someone who worked with a mask his entire career to be in the spot he’s in and to be doing what he’s doing, I think he’s so talented. So when you two guys like that willing to leave everything in the ring I think that makes the magic happen. It’s always a pleasure to get in the ring with him.

With Zelina Vega on his side on NXT and now SmackDown Live, "El Idolo" is embracing the confident, cocky attitude successfully, and there’s no denying that the former NXT Champion’s ceiling is as high as any superstar’s in WWE, provided the creative books him to his potential.