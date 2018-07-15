5 Wrestlers who are yet to win any championship on the main roster.

Every wrestler has a dream of wrestling in the WWE and winning a championship. In the last few months, many superstars such as Carmella, Nia Jax, Eric Rowan, Braun Strowman have won their first WWE championships in the main roster.

There are still many superstars that have been in the main roster for quite a while, but they have not won any title yet. These Superstars don't lack anything that a champion needs to have.

These Superstars are charismatic on the mic, they are very good in the ring but they never received the push that they deserved.

So, let us take a look at these 5 superstars:

5.Sami Zayn

A lot of time has passed since the former NXT Champion Sami Zayn debuted in the main roster. Zayn has challenged for the Intercontinental Championship, the WWE Championship and the US Championship, but has never been successful in winning the title.

He had started his career on the main roster with a championship match. where he lost to Cena. Since then, he has had many title opportunities but has not been able to cash in on any of those.

Zayn looks good as a heel as well as a face. He had given some quality matches with Kevin Owens, Neville, Chris Jericho but has never been seen as a title contender. WWE's booking of Zayn against Braun Strowman definitely hurt him.

It's a bad thing for a wrestler of his calibre. Hopefully, he will finish the title drought when he returns.