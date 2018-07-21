4 Wrestlers who can end Brock Lesnar's career

The Beast Incarnate

Brock Lesnar is one of the most accomplished performers in the history of professional wrestling. Be it WWE or UFC, Lesnar has proved his mettle on multiple occasions beating the who's who of the industry. His countless achievements include breaking The Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania 31 and being the longest reigning champion of the modern era with 474+ days.

In spite of being a talented workhorse who gives his everything in the ring, Lesnar's current run has become pale in compared to his previous ones. Only a handful of appearances since the last year has left fans wondering if Brock is the rightful holder of the most coveted title of WWE, the Universal Championship.

There's no denying that Brock Lesnar might be in his last run as a wrestler. With him moving into the back end of his career, a few wrestlers are more than capable of retiring the "beast" and take his position as the next Brock Lesnar of WWE.

Some fans would be happy to see him go, some not so much. But one thing is for sure; Brock Lesnar has created an everlasting impact on WWE and the whole wrestling industry. With that being said, here are four wrestlers who can end Brock Lesnar's career.

Honourable Mention: Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt - Despite being two of the best wrestlers in the company, Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt have slowly dropped from the main event scene to mid-tier. While the former was the inaugural Universal Champion who is yet to have a rematch for the same, Wyatt has had his share of problems with Lesnar, and a retirement match would give him the chance to once again rise to the occasion against a legend.

#4 Bobby Lashley

A dream match.

Bobby Lashley returned to WWE after a gap of almost 12 years and received a thunderous pop from the fans. After a meaningless feud with Sami Zayn, Lashley has now climbed to the main event scene with him picking a victory against Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules earlier this month.

The only barrier that stands between Lashley and the Universal Championship is Brock Lesnar. Both powerhouses share similar backgrounds in MMA, and fans are eagerly waiting to see the two superstars finally collide.

Lesnar, with his part-time status, hasn't been as appealing and captivating as he earlier used to be. WWE needs a new beast, and Lashley can supposedly serve the purpose by retiring Brock Lesnar and becoming the new badass villain of the company.

