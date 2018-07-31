5 wrestlers who can increase Raw ratings if they return

Not the 'A' show anymore

WWE Raw has been underwhelming. Raw which airs Monday nights has become stale. Considered the 'A' show by WWE officials, the show is not 'THE A Show' anymore. It is still a big deal to watch such a long 3-hour show to watch except for some matches. It is not that the roster doesn't consist of skilled and talented wrestlers, but the fact is WWE officials have made it boring.

WWE Raw has been driving its lowest viewership in years and the credit goes to officials for the quality of matches, predictability and pushing of a single man who has been completely rejected by the WWE universe.

However, there are some wrestlers who, if return increase Raw viewership if they return. Let us talk about wrestlers who can rejuvenate Raw ratings if they return:

#5. Dean Ambrose

Dean Ambrose as WWE Champion

Dean Ambrose is one of the most over wrestlers in WWE. Currently sidelined due to triceps injury which has kept him out of action for the past eight months, Dean Ambrose is possibly one of the best wrestlers in the company and the person who plays his character perfectly(of a lunatic fringe).

Dean Ambrose is a former WWE Champion, Raw Tag Team Champion, 2-time Intercontinental Champion and longest reigning United States Champion in WWE(held it for 351 days) and is the 16th Grand Slam Champion.

The last time we saw Dean Ambrose on TV was on the episode of Raw, 11th December 2017. Since Dean Ambrose was injured, the ratings have lowered. It is for sure that whenever Dean returns, his fans will for sure tune to Raw. He is too popular with the crowd that whenever he returns, Raw ratings will definitely increase.

