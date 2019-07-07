5 wrestlers who could answer TJP's Open Challenge at Slammiversary XVII

Could TJP's past come back to haunt him?

Since returning to Impact Wrestling, TJ Perkins has been on an absolute roll. Formerly known as Suicide and Manik, TJP has done something even some of the greatest X-Division stars in TNA's history have failed to do; defeat Ace Austin.Not once, but twice, TJP has stood tall over the Ace of Spades.

Their first go-round saw Austin left out cold following a brutal Detonation Kick. The second match, taking place on last night's Impact, ended when Austin was forced to tap out to the TJP Clutch.

With Austin seemingly in his rear view mirror, TJP has decided to issue an open challenge to any member of the X-Division. That leaves a pretty massive pool of talent. Not only that, but Slammiversary is an event known for special one-off appearances and in-ring returns. Knowing this, the possibilities are nearly limitless.

When it comes to talents who are either already signed with Impact or, at the very least, not with the WWE, there's a long list of dream opponents for the former X-Division Champion. However, there's one incredible X-Division legend still lurking in Impact, and one that is sure to get an incredible match out of TJP.

#5 Petey Williams

Little Petey Pump still has a lot left in the tank

When you think of X-Division stars, anyone's top five list is going to include the Canadian Destroyer himself, Petey Williams.

A staple in the division from 2004-2009, he defeated some of the greatest high flyers of the past generation. Men like AJ Styles, Christopher Daniels, Chris Sabin, Sonjay Dutt, and Jay Lethal all fell to Maple Leaf Muscle one by one. Even in his latest run, he's come out on top against guys like Trey Miguel, Matt Sydal, Trevor Lee, and even current X-Division Champion Rich Swann.

With his return to Impact's Slammiversary event, there aren't many possible opponents better for TJP to face than the X-Division icon Petey Williams. And, if there's someone that can keep up with the speed and technical prowess of Perkins, Williams is at the top of the list.

