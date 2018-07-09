Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 wrestlers who could return to WWE at SummerSlam

Sagnik Monga
ANALYST
Preview
3.36K   //    09 Jul 2018, 10:44 IST

Will SummerSlam witness the return of two of the legends of the business?

One of the big-four events of WWE, SummerSlam comes back to Brooklyn, New York on August 19th 2018. The thirty-first annual event under the chronology, the event promises to be a memorable one with all possible champions defending their titles.

While WWE has not confirmed any match for the event, there is no doubt the match card is being stacked. "The Biggest event of the Year" is one of the most anticipated shows of the year, as it guarantees some jaw-dropping moments and heart-stopping returns.

A plethora of wrestlers could make a return and shake things up at SummerSlam. While some are coming back from injuries, others due to their part-time status, will be looking to make a triumphant comeback on the big stage.

Here are five such wrestlers who could return to WWE at SummerSlam 2018.

Honorable Mention: Ruby Riot - The leader of the Riott Squad suffered a knee injury at a house show a few days back, and rumors had it that she would have to undergo an MRI to assess the damage.

Because she doesn't require surgery, a sprained MCL (medial collateral ligament) would require only 3-4 weeks of treatment. Riot should be back in time for SummerSlam and might feature in a match considering her current momentum as a top heel of the women's division is phenomenal.

#5 Jason Jordan

Jason Jordan

Jason Jordan was scheduled to get a huge push as a singles competitor on Monday Night Raw. After a successful run as a tag-team wrestler with American Alpha, Jordan's singles push quickly came to a halt with a neck injury. 

After undergoing a successful surgery in February earlier this year, Jason Jordan looks set to make his comeback, and SummerSlam should be the perfect platform for the same.

Whether as a solo performer or a reunited American Alpha, he is one of the most technically gifted wrestlers on the roster. His last run as Kurt Angle's son did not stomach well with the WWE Universe, and a repackaged Jason Jordan might win the hearts of fans once again.

