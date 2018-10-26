5 Wrestlers who might get a push on RAW

Sanjay Dutta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.13K // 26 Oct 2018, 17:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

One of the most emotional segments in WWE history

This past Monday on RAW, Roman Reigns delivered one of the passionate and gut-wrenching promos in wrestling when he announced that he was battling from leukemia due to which he was relinquishing the Universal Championship and stepping away from the ring.

This segment shocked the fans to no end and some in the crowd were left teary-eyed after the segment ended. Such was the impact of the segment that in just five minutes the crowd went from booing the Big Dog to chanting ' Thank you, Roman '.

Roman Reigns has been the top star of the company for the five years. In these years, the former Football star has emerged as a locker room leader whom the boys respected a lot. Reigns announcement has hit his peers as almost a dozen of them have tweeted or spoken out in support of the Big Dog. The Big Dog has become such an integral part of the company that it is now hard to imagine the WWE without the Big Dog.

Reigns' absence has left a huge vacuum on RAW and it is a herculean task for the company to find a superstar to replace the big dog at the top of the red brand. Here are five Superstars whom we think might get a push in the absence of the Big Dog.

#5 Drew McIntyre

Drew Mcintyre

The Scottish Psychopath has been one of the most consistent performers on RAW ever since returning to the main roster following WrestleMania 34. His partnership with Dolph Ziggler has not only revived the Showoff's career but has provided McIntyre with a platform to show the WWE Universe how much he has improved since leaving the company in.

McIntyre has improved by leaps and bounds and the results are there for everyone to see. McIntyre has all the qualities of a top star and with the right kind of booking, the sky is the limit for the former Intercontinental Champion.

McIntyre is currently feuding with The 'Monster Among Men', Braun Strowman after knocking the Monster down multiple times with his patented Claymore kick. This feud is expected to continue for the rest of the year presumably for the Universal Championship, provided Strowman defeats Lesnar at Crown Jewel.

A long-term programme against Strowman is just what McIntyre needs at the moment. While his tag team run with Ziggler has been great, it's time for the Chosen one to kickstart his singles career once again. A win over someone like Strowman will not only put McIntyre in an elite list of Superstars to have beaten the 'Monster Among Men' but will also make the Glasgow-native the Undisputed King of the red brand.

1 / 5 NEXT