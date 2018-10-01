5 Wrestlers who deserve to win the 2019 Royal Rumble and 5 who do not

Royal Rumble 2019, Phoenix, Arizona

With the landscape of the WWE changing drastically due to the emergence of newer superstars, there are a lot of expectations for how the 2019 Royal Rumble will turn out. 2018 saw Shinsuke Nakamura coming out victorious in his very first Royal Rumble appearance.

It will interesting to see whether WWE follows the same path of making an emerging superstar win the Royal Rumble, or giving a tried & tested wrestler a go. Either way, it will be an interesting wait till the event gets underway.

There has been suspicion already regarding the possibilities of several superstars coming out on top, but there are select few who deserve to win the prestigious Royal Rumble.

In this slideshow, we will look at 5 WWE Superstars who deserve to win the Royal Rumble event and 5 who don't deserve it.

#1 Who Deserves - Finn Balor

Finn Balor

Finn Balor has been the most underutilized superstars in the WWE over the past year or so. He has been involved in a meaningless feud with the Constable Baron Corbin for some time now. Balor did receive a Universal championship rematch for the title that he never lost, but ended up on the losing side.

He has lost a ton of momentum due to his poor booking, and it looks like he is going to end up in the mid-card. A talented wrestler such as Balor should be in the main event scene regularly, and what better way to make it happen than to make him win the 2019 Royal Rumble & move him Smackdown Live, where he will be a top star?

