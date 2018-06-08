5 WWE Superstars who deserve to win their maiden titles this year

As 2018 reaches it's halfway mark, it's time to ponder on the wrestlers who deserve a belt to finally elevate them to the next level.

Samoa Joe has surprisingly missed out on a title belt so far. Source: WWE

It can be said, that the WWE has become a household of talents, considering the huge amount of potential the current roster has. However, due to this, several talented performers are suppressed and have not been able to fulfil their potential, especially on the main roster.

In the pro-wrestling circuit, titles often dignify the hard work of the wrestlers and is most often a huge sign of a push that benefits the individual. Additionally, a title around the waist gives the holder added responsibility, which can be an opportunity to develop even further.

Over the years, wrestlers have been rewarded for their consistency by adding a title to their name. Nonetheless, the WWE has a wide array of talents that are yet to win any gold despite performing at their best level, week in and out.

Therefore we take a look at 5 WWE main roster Superstars, who could go onto win their first title in the upcoming months.

#5 Buddy Murphy

Murphy's waist won't be empty for too long. Source: WWE

The Cruiserweight division has sprung back to life ever since the arrival of Drake Maverick and the roster of 205 Live has done well to almost nullify the absence of their former star-performer Neville.

The tournament for the vacant Cruiserweight Championship turned into a huge success, with Buddy Murphy turning out to be one of the best performers plying his trade in the division.

Despite crashing out in the quarter-finals to Mustafa Ali, Murphy has gone onto make a huge statement after WrestleMania 34 and is on a roll at the moment due to his ability to deliver stellar matches with high consistency.

Murphy's recent clash with Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander for the title was highly praised and is regarded as one of the best matches in the division to date. The performance has certainly improved Murphy's chances at winning the title in the coming months, in order to continue elevating the image of the title.