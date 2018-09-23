5 Wrestlers who passed away at a young age

These talented superstars had a very short life

Wrestling is not an easy and safe sport. Many people speculate and accuse, wrestling to be fake. But, they should understand that wrestling is scripted but not fake. Wrestlers inflict many injuries while performing the moves which are highly cheered on by wrestling fans. Unlike many other athletes or sportsperson, wrestlers are prone to die at an early age due to the hazardous nature of the sport.

Between the ropes, their lives are in immense danger and it that causes the death of several wrestlers. The men and women in this list have featured in many PPV's, and they have excelled in the art of wrestling. They have earned profound respect from their counterparts and the universe alike. But, their untimely death led to an immense loss faced by the industry and the world. Here are few wrestlers who have made a huge name for themselves at a very young age.

#5 Umaga- 39 years old

The Samoan Bulldozer had great in-ring talent

Umaga was an American Samoan wrestler who wrestled between 1995-2009. He was one of the most talented wrestlers who belonged to the Samoa family. Also known as "The Samoan Bulldozer," the 6' 4", 350-lb. wrestler earned a reputation for executing moves with more ease than one might expect from someone his size, facing off in high-profile bouts with wrestlers such as Triple H and Ric Flair.

Umaga had been released from the company in June 2009 due to the violation of Wellness Policy, and he started wrestling in the independent circuit. He passed away after suffering a heart attack on December 4th, 2009. The official cause was acute toxicity due to the combined effects of hydrocodone, carisoprodol, and diazepam. He is just 39-years old, and he was survived by his wife and four children.

