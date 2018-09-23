Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Wrestlers who passed away at a young age

Anne Joseph
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.75K   //    23 Sep 2018, 02:11 IST

These talented superstars had a very short life
These talented superstars had a very short life

Wrestling is not an easy and safe sport. Many people speculate and accuse, wrestling to be fake. But, they should understand that wrestling is scripted but not fake. Wrestlers inflict many injuries while performing the moves which are highly cheered on by wrestling fans. Unlike many other athletes or sportsperson, wrestlers are prone to die at an early age due to the hazardous nature of the sport.

Between the ropes, their lives are in immense danger and it that causes the death of several wrestlers. The men and women in this list have featured in many PPV's, and they have excelled in the art of wrestling. They have earned profound respect from their counterparts and the universe alike. But, their untimely death led to an immense loss faced by the industry and the world. Here are few wrestlers who have made a huge name for themselves at a very young age.

#5 Umaga- 39 years old

The Samoan Bulldozer had great in-ring talent
The Samoan Bulldozer had great in-ring talent

Umaga was an American Samoan wrestler who wrestled between 1995-2009. He was one of the most talented wrestlers who belonged to the Samoa family. Also known as "The Samoan Bulldozer," the 6' 4", 350-lb. wrestler earned a reputation for executing moves with more ease than one might expect from someone his size, facing off in high-profile bouts with wrestlers such as Triple H and Ric Flair.

Umaga had been released from the company in June 2009 due to the violation of Wellness Policy, and he started wrestling in the independent circuit. He passed away after suffering a heart attack on December 4th, 2009. The official cause was acute toxicity due to the combined effects of hydrocodone, carisoprodol, and diazepam. He is just 39-years old, and he was survived by his wife and four children.



1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Eddie Guerrero Owen Hart Greatest Faces in WWE history WWE Network WWE Little Known Facts
Anne Joseph
ANALYST
Longtime wrestling enthusiast, and pursuing bachelors in Journalism. When not writing, I enjoy reading, playing/watching football, listening to music and watching stuff on Youtube.
3 WWE Wrestlers Who Passed Away In Their Peak Years
RELATED STORY
Former WCW and Olympic wrestler passes away at 62
RELATED STORY
5 wrestlers who left us too early
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestlers who got better with age 
RELATED STORY
11 Wrestlers who are still going strong in the business
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestlers who tragically lost their loved ones
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestlers who are being overlooked by fans
RELATED STORY
3 Current WWE Wrestlers Who Could Replace Jeff Hardy
RELATED STORY
5 Deceased WWE Performers Who Could've Had Longer Careers
RELATED STORY
10 Current WWE Wrestlers with the Longest Tenures in WWE
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us