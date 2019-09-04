5 Wrestlers who disliked their own name

AJ Styles originally hated his wrestling name

In the unique world of professional wrestling/sports entertainment, it is not uncommon for performers to dislike the characters that they are portraying on television.

For example, Bray Wyatt has mentioned in media interviews that he did not enjoy performing as Husky Harris in the early days of his WWE career, while Jon Moxley’s vision of the Dean Ambrose character was very different to how Vince McMahon wanted him to play the role.

Now, it is one thing for a wrestler to disagree with a storyline decision or occasionally have to participate in uncomfortable segments, but did you know that several performers have even had a strong dislike of their own in-ring names at various stages of their careers?

In this article, let’s count down five wrestlers who did not like their name and take a look at the reasons why.

#5 Allysin Kay (aka Sienna)

Allysin Kay has competed for companies including WWE, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor and SHINE during her 11-year wrestling career so far.

Nowadays, the NWA World Women’s Champion wrestles under her real name, but she previously went by the name Sienna while working for Impact Wrestling between 2016-2018.

Speaking to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, the 2018 Mae Young Classic participant revealed that she did not like her Sienna name and she now wants to be known as Allysin Kay.

“I was Sienna for a couple of years and, to be perfectly honest, I’ve always hated that name. I didn’t like it, I didn’t want it at first. I tried to push for other names and none of them stuck. I did not want a one-word name and they [Impact] were not having it at the time.”

Kay added that she is only known as Sienna on social media platforms because she will lose her verified tick if she changes her account name.

