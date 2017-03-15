5 wrestlers who have main evented WrestleMania the most

These five men/women have main evented Wrestlemania more than anyone else in history. Find out who!

@Bub3mi by Mathaeus Abuwa Top 5 / Top 10 15 Mar 2017, 01:38 IST

WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest show of the year

Only a few men in history have had the privilege of main eventing the biggest show of the year, WrestleMania.

It's the greatest honour that the boss can place on someone’s shoulders. It not only shows that the company has faith in you, it shows that you have officially made it in the big leagues.

The entire WWE calendar is geared around this one day and the company needs its major players to rise to the occasion and create once in a lifetime memories for the WWE Universe, with their performances.

There have been 32 WrestleManias to date, with the 33rd edition of the event taking place on the 2nd of April, 2017.

It looks as though Goldberg and Brock Lesnar will be headlining the event as they fight for the Universal Championship. Funnily enough, neither of these two mega-stars are in the top 5 men to have main evented the show on the most occasions.

Here are the 5 wrestlers that have main evented WrestleMania the most times.

#5 Shawn Michaels (5)

HBK has only won 35% of his matches at WrestleMania

This list wouldn't be valid without Mr WrestleMania himself. The heartbreak kid has been one of the best performers at the show of shows.

From creating an iconic moment with Razor Ramon at WrestleMania 10 to having the best Mania match ever with Taker at WrestleMania 27, Shawn Michaels has done it all at Mania and he's the one name synonymous with the event.

Also read: 5 shocking mid-carders who headlined WrestleMania

It's almost a shock to see the show-stopper not topping the list, but in reality, any match he's involved in has always been the main event, pretty much.

After years of constant back problems, the wrestling industry finally took its toll on Michaels and his career came to an end in 2011. If it weren't for those problems, I'm sure Mr WrestleMania would have headlined even more glorious spectacles.