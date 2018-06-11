Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 wrestlers who left us too early

5 wrestlers who had an untimely death.

Sagnik Monga
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 11 Jun 2018, 09:12 IST
1.04K

Lie Cheat Steal will live forever in our hearts.
Lie Cheat Steal will live forever in our hearts.

The world of professional wrestling seems remarkably glamorous from outside. However, all that glitters is not gold. The performers have a grueling schedule which takes a toll on their bodies. 

Wrestlers walk on a thin line each time they step into the ring. One botched move and their career may get over in no time, just like Tyson Kidd.

Over the years, many legends and WWE Hall of Famers like Edge, Bret Hart, and Stone Cold needed to retire for health reasons as a result of numerous bumps.

But not many have been so lucky, a plethora of wrestlers both beloved and in their primes have died suddenly. These deaths could be due to heart attacks or drug overdoses, the latter being the more common reason. 

Here are five such wrestlers who left for the heavenly abode a bit too soon.

Honorable Mentions: Rick Rude, Bam Bam Bigelow, British Bulldog

#5 Andre The Giant (46)

Andre The Giant
Andre The Giant

Andre The Giant needs no introduction. Unarguably the most popular pro-wrestler of the 80s, Andre was not just "The Eighth Wonder of the World," but was the sole inductee of the inaugural class of the WWE Hall of Fame in 1993.

A one-time World Heavyweight Champion and a one-time World Tag Team Champion, Andre's rivalry with Hulk Hogan ranks amongst the best of all time.

Andre died in his sleep of congestive heart failure in January 1993, in a Paris hotel room. His condition of gigantism had an impact on his health and led to his demise.

Andre The Giant is still remembered and commemorated by the wrestling fraternity. Since 2014, the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal is held every year at WrestleMania to celebrate the success and life of the big man. In April 2018, HBO aired a documentary honoring Andre The Giant.

Page 1 of 5 Next
WWE SummerSlam Eddie Guerrero Andre the Giant Greatest WWE Wrestlers of All Time Greatest Faces in WWE history WWE Network
10 WWE Superstars who died early
RELATED STORY
5 unbelievable Championship records in the WWE
RELATED STORY
5 Deserving WWE Superstars Who Should Hold The Universal...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who held Championships for only one day
RELATED STORY
5 most underutilised WWE female wrestlers 
RELATED STORY
5 Possible Summer Feuds For Daniel Bryan
RELATED STORY
5 most likely WWE betrayals before SummerSlam 2018
RELATED STORY
6 Superstars who should face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 suplexes in the WWE
RELATED STORY
5 WWE female Superstars' gimmicks that were cancelled
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us