5 wrestlers who may not be a part of the 2019 Hall Of Fame class

Amit Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 22 Nov 2018, 14:26 IST

A Wonder that can never be replicated!

The WWE values every wrestler that is working with them because it is they who earn the company the respect it has in the professional wrestling circuit, and also the accolades it gets for its non-profit work.

The company is always inclined to honor the performers that paved the way for new wrestlers or left an impact in the field of professional wrestling by inducting them into the prestigious Hall of Fame.

The ceremony which started in 1993 and had André Roussimoff, better known by his ring name André The Giant as the sole inductee in the class of 1993 didn't have an official or formal ceremony because this induction happened just two months after the death of the legend in the professional wrestling business.

The following year we had some more wrestlers from the past take their place in the coveted class of 1994, and the tradition has continued since that year. The wrestlers have always outperformed over the years, and their work is considered classic by amid wrestling fans.

While a lot of wrestlers have taken their rightful place, a lot of them are still waiting to make their presence felt in the coveted Hall of Fame.

In this article, we discuss 5 names that must be inducted in the class of 2019 before Wrestlemania

#5 Demolition

Demolish Barriers, Build Carriers!

The tag team was the most decorated team in the WWE (then WWF) as they held the tag team titles for 698 days which is still a record. The New Day did hold the titles for a long time, but no tag team ever crossed the time frame shared by this dominant team.

They have been under hot water due to a class-action lawsuit against WWE which claimed that the company knew about the long-term risks of brain injuries to wrestlers and still never revealed it.

While the judgment went in WWE's favor, this lawsuit left a sour taste and also tormented the bond between the tag team and the company. If WWE or Vince McMahon decide to put their differences apart with this tag team, we may see them in the class of 2019, or else it shall never happen.

