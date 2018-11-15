×
5 Wrestlers who might be on their way out of WWE

Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
83   //    15 Nov 2018, 16:29 IST

The WWE roster is huge. There is an abundance of talent there. But what happens when you have such huge talent working for you and only limited gold?

It becomes tough to give everyone their piece of the pie. The bigger problem with the way WWE works is that it tends to typecast wrestlers frequently into a fixed role. In general, with WWE, it becomes very tough for such wrestlers to get out of that mold.

What happens when you have so much proven talent in your roster and you end up typecasting them into a role which is way below their potential? I tends to leave them disgruntled and not satisfied with what they are getting. And currently, the roster has many who would be feeling the pinch.

1. Bobby Roode

The Only credible achievement for Bobby in his WWE stint
The Only credible achievement for Bobby in his WWE stint

It's almost a travesty to see what has happened to Bobby Roode. After putting in the time in NXT and becoming the NXT champion the "Glorious" superstar debuted with so much hype and in due time proved he deserved all of it when he won the US Championship.

It all looked fine until the belt was taken off him and one just needs to wonder what was the breaking point when it all went south for him. Was it just the fact that when WWE moved him to Raw it just didn't know what to do with him?

Currently, Bobby Roode is left with a useless storyline with Chad Gable where the bunch just keeps on getting jobbed for fun by AOP and there doesn't seem to be any storyline developing. For sure Roode's patience must be wearing thin right now as he's off TV for such a long time now that it might make him think about what his next career move should be.

