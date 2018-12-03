5 Wrestlers who owned 2018

Rajarshi Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 74 // 03 Dec 2018, 09:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Styles held the WWE Championship more than a year

Every year in WWE, each and every wrestler tries their level best to cast an everlasting impression. Wrestlers from across the globe put in their sweat and blood to entertain the WWE Universe, and to prove themselves to be the best wrestler.

They undergo difficult matches, pressure situations, injuries and many other things, to win Championships and outperform other superstars.

Similarly, in 2018 also, many wrestlers have worked extremely hard and won several accolades. They underwent ups and downs and showed to the world that they are indeed Champion material.

Here are five such wrestlers, who had a roller-coaster ride this year, and yet manged to cast an everlasting impression for themselves.

#5 Seth Rollins

Rollins is the current Intercontinental Champion

Seth Rollins is a wrestler, who keeps getting better with each passing day. Be it his in-ring skills, his matches, his promos or all other aspects, he has out-passed most of the other superstars in the locker room. Rollins had an incredible 2018. He won the Intercontinental Championship twice. He also won the RAW Tag Team Championships.

At the Extreme Rules PPV, he competed in a rare 30 minute Iron Man match against Dolph Ziggler, in a losing effort. He defeated some of the best wrestlers in the WWE this year, and also got involved in various story-lines. His ongoing rivalry with Dean Ambrose, is just a treat for the fans.

Rollins always gives his hundred percent, and, has the ability to convert any ordinary competition into a dream match. He headlined several PPVs this year, and also defended his Championships many times. He is a future Universal Champion and should keep up the same performance in 2019 as well.

Hence, Seth Rollins' hard-work definitely earns him the number five position on the list.

1 / 5 NEXT