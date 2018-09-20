5 RAW Superstars who should move to SmackDown

What's in store for these wrestlers?

WWE is divided into two shows, Raw and SmackDown. I feel that this brand split is much better than before when all the wrestlers were not exclusive to their brands because now, more wrestlers get to show their talent to the world. While still there are situations where a particular star does not get to feature regularly, but this problem has improved significantly.

However, there are situations when you look at a particular wrestler and could not help but wonder about where he would stand if he was in the different brand. Some wrestlers are not getting the treatment that they deserve in their respective brand. It may be because there are better talents than them on the show already or the management has lost faith in them. But, this was not the situation when he was in the different show.

Let's look at such wrestlers who would be better off in another brand.

#5 Bobby Roode

It's not so Glorious anymore!

Bobby Roode made his main roster debut in August 2017, defeating Aiden English in a singles match. Even when he was in NXT, fans knew he was in for something big. His main roster career started on the right track as well with him having great matches with Ziggler and Orton. Within months he was the United States Champion. He was on his way to becoming one of the known faces of WWE.

But, everything changed when he was drafted to Raw. He is mainly used as an upper mid-carder now in Raw just to fill the slots. He is now involved in an impassive tag with Chad Gable which is going nowhere. He was a lot better in SmackDown as there at least he was in the US Title picture. Now, in Raw, he is far away from the Intercontinental championship and may not get an opportunity in the near future as well.

