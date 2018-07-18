5 wrestlers whose finishers don't match their persona

The WWE's Attitude Era is gone. Along with this, gone are the times when the people used to watch the WWE shows, only to see the ruthless beatings.

The times have changed. Now, every action of a Superstar, whether it is in-ring or on social media, is kept monitored everywhere. There has been a significant change in the attitude of audiences too.

The audiences, nowadays, do not cheer for anyone on the basis of his looks, rather they judge the Superstar's in-ring capability and mic skills and then decide whether to cheer or to boo him. That's the reason, why good Superstars also feel troubled in connecting with the audience.

But there are quite a few Superstars who are seen as big names of the modern era, who are charismatic on the mic, extremely talented, efficiently skilled in the ring, but lack a flashy finisher in their armory. One of the biggest things in every Superstar's success or failure is his finisher and signature moves.

These moves should be relevant to the characters of the Superstars. For example, The Undertaker uses a finisher named 'The Tombstone Piledriver' which seemingly crushes the head of the opponent. The name Tombstone is quite relevant to his character 'The Dead Man'.

Let's take a look at the finishers of the famous Superstars that are extremely mediocre.

#5 Glorious DDT: Bobby Roode

GLORIOUS DDT

Bobby Roode's performance in the ring is wonderful and his mic skills are impeccable. He uses a lot of moves in a great way, whether it is a 'Spine-buster' or 'Slingblade', Roode's ring work is amazing.

But the thing that disappoints too much is, his finishing move. Bobby Roode's finisher is named Glorious DDT, which is no more different than the usual DDT. The only thing that is a bit different is Bobby hops a little bit before performing this very move.

The impact of this maneuver is not on par with his skills. An even better version of the DDT is the Tornado DDT, the impact of which is quite dangerous.

Roode should adopt the Tornado DDT with some modifications, in accordance with his wrestling style or simply, perform the Glorious DDT from the top rope, which will put some life in this move.

