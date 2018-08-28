5 WWE Superstars whose salaries will shock you

It's all about the money.

It is no secret that the WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion in the world and it has been for decades now. The company's value is in the billions but that doesn't mean that all of its wrestlers are rolling around in cash.

While some do make a lot of money because of their drawing power and longevity, there are a lot of wrestlers who do not make a lot more than an average pediatrician.

The general perception is that all WWE wrestlers are getting paid in the millions to be on television every week. But that is not true in all cases.

Here are 5 wrestlers whose salaries will shock you. All the figures have been taken from reports that were released earlier this year.

#5. Braun Strowman - $300,000

Braun Strowman is the current Mr. Money in the Bank

Braun Strowman might be one of the most prominent wrestlers on WWE programming these days but his salary does not certainly reflect his importance to the company. Strowman is actually one of the lowest paid wrestlers on the roster, earning less than lower card stars like Fandango, Heath Slater, Sin Cara, among many others.

But with his current run in the main event scene, it should not be too long before the WWE offers the 'Monster Among Men' a monster contract.

