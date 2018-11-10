5 wrestlers WWE should re-hire in 2019

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.38K // 10 Nov 2018, 12:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Young Bucks

The WWE has one of the strongest and deepest talent pool in all of pro wrestling, with several top stars across their two main brands - RAW and SmackDown, as well as potential superstars at NXT, WWE's developmental promotion.

The deep talent pool means that several interesting characters and Superstars will have to leave the WWE to reinvent themselves and find new direction before returning back to the Vince McMahon-run company to offer something different. Some Superstars may have also left the company due to creative differences or not finding enough opportunities.

The last few years have seen WWE re-sign several Superstars, who have also gone on to win key titles or play a major role in the mid-card and upper mid-card. Superstars like Jinder Mahal, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Kurt Angle, and Rey Mysterio have re-signed with the WWE in recent years.

Which other former WWE Superstars should be re-signed by the WWE in 2018? We take a look at 5 wrestlers WWE should re-hire in 2019:

#5 Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes has an action-packed 2018, from winning key championships across the world, to setting up and running a successful pro wrestling event. Cody is the current IWGP United States Championship, which was the first title that he won in NJPW, earlier this year when he defeated Juice Robinson at Fighting Spirit Unleashed.

At the All In show, which was run and organised by Cody and The Young Bucks, Cody became NWA World Heavyweight Champion when he defeated Nick Aldis for the prestigious title. The title was won by Cody's father, Dusty, thrice, but Cody lost the title to Aldis at the NWA 70th Anniversary Show.

Recent reports have stated that Cody's contract with NJPW will expire in January 2019, and there has been a lot of talk about him going back to the WWE, the company that he had left in 2016.

Although he has denied rumours linking him back with a move to the WWE, he could perhaps be swayed to change his stance if he had a chunkier role and an interesting storyline in the WWE. The fans are clamouring for his return, and with his time away from the WWE and successes outside of WWE could hold him in good stead.

1 / 5 NEXT