WWE News: Sting Teases One Final Match?

Nishant Jayaram // 23 Oct 2018, 12:00 IST

What's the story?

It seems like the WWE still banks on their older legends like The Undertaker, Kane, Triple H and Shawn Michaels, going by their latest returns to the ring for high-profile PPVs.

Could we possibly have one more legend return to the WWE for one final match? WWE and WCW legend Sting recently hinted at strapping back his wrestling boots and making a return to the WWE ring.

In case you didn't know...

Sting, who had a brief wrestling career with the WWE, has for some time been hinting at returning to the WWE ring. A few months ago, he had said that he won't be wrestling despite being healthy and ready to wrestle.

But he has teased a return to the ring, but has always insisted that there would be just one person he would wrestle if he did make a return to the WWE ring...

The heart of the matter

In an interview with 99.7 CYK, Sting did not dismiss a return to the WWE, but revealed that he would face only one man - The Undertaker.

"I would only consider against one opponent, and that would be [Undertaker], and that's it. Anyone else, at this point, why? But, I have always loved the idea of the Sting-Taker thing. So many ideas in my head, you know, how to make it just a night that people would never forget," said Sting (H/T to Wrestling Inc).

He recently even went on to explain what he would do if he were to face The Undertaker in the WWE and said that he had great ideas for the match.

What's next?

The Undertaker and Kane face off against Triple H and Shawn Michaels at the Crown Jewel event, if the show does happen. With rumours suggesting that The Undertaker will retire at WrestleMania 35, could this be the dream match that many fans want?