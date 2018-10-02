5 wrestlers you forgot were Hardcore champions

In late 1998, the WWF unveiled a new championship, to show their consistent shift from the bright and colorful characters of the early 90s, to the more mature ideas of the day.

Christened the Hardcore Championship, the title belt itself was evidence of that change, as it was created from a smashed up centerpiece of the old WWF title.

Awarded to Mick Foley, the Hardcore title symbolized a brutal form of wrestling, which was taken to another level when Crash Holly started the infamous 24/7 rule, meaning the title had to be defended by the champion at all times, from all opponents.

With this rule, there were a ton of superstars who held the title at some point in time, some often longer than others.

Here are 5 superstars you may have forgotten were the Hardcore Champion.

#1 Shane McMahon

When you think of Shane McMahon nowadays, you think of the exciting SmackDown Live Commissioner, who is always ready to risk it all when he competes.

But there was a time when Shane was not the carefree soul we see today, instead, Shane was a straight-up coward.

Despite not being a wrestler, the young McMahon won the title in a Battle Royale, and used his influence as the prodigal son to keep opponents at bay.

Shane would only lose the tile when he was forced to compete against the Lethal Weapon Steve Blackman, at Summerslam 2000.

In one of the most iconic moments in pay per view history, Shane tried to escape Blackman, climbing to the top of the scaffold, only to come crashing down, falling over 30 feet straight down.

