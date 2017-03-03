5 Wrestling couples with huge age differences

These 5 couples don't care about the age gaps.

The life of a professional wrestler is a difficult one and be extremely taxing on one’s physical health and mental health, as well as personal life. It becomes almost challenging to maintain relationships when you’re on the road for 300 days a year which is why a lot of wrestlers end up dating their colleagues.

The advantage with this is that you’re in a relationship with somebody who understands the business and goes through the same rigours you do, day in and day out. It helps eliminate the loneliness involved in the world of pro-wrestling.

Another funny thing about wrestling relationships is that age differences don’t really matter all that much when you’re with someone who understands you and your life so well. Age does indeed become just a number and this lack of care about age differences is what this list is all about.

#5 Edge and Beth Phoenix – 7 years

Edge and Beth Phoenix will become the first real-life couple to be in the WWE Hall of Fame this year

Edge is a retired Hall of Fame wrestler, who had an incredible amount of success over the course of his WWE career. Starting as a tag-team expert with best friend, Christian, Edge made a name for himself as one of the top upcoming talents through which he transitioned into a bonafide megastar.

Beth Phoenix is also a retired WWE wrestler in the company’s women’s division and had a relatively shorter but still impactful career as she picked up the WWE Women’s Championship on multiple occasions and is going to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

The couple started dating in 2013 and have had two children – both daughters – before finally tying the knot in October of last year, Edge’s 43rd birthday. Their age difference of 7 years hardly gave the couple any doubts and 36-year-old Beth Phoenix will become the youngest inductee into the Hall of Fame.

This induction will also make Edge and Beth the only real-life couple to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. A legendary marriage, indeed.