5 Wrestling Dream Matches That Lived Up To The Hype

Twice in a lifetime...

Dream matches in wrestling are pretty much few and far between. They don't happen that often and when one is announced, you really hope it is everything you thought it would be.

In some cases, it doesn't always work out, as seen with the like of Brock Lesnar vs Goldberg, but other times, it does. And when it does, it can be the best match of the year, the best match of the last 10 years, or even the best match you have ever seen.

When it is the right opponents, the right setting and the right live audience, it can be an electric and magic match that will live on as one of the best ever. These are five such occasions where it really happened.

#5 Kurt Angle vs. Sting - TNA Bound For Glory 2007

WWE wished they could have booked it

Kurt Angle vs. Sting was a dream match that WWE would have loved to have booked, and very nearly did at one point. WWE had been in negotiations with Sting in early 2002 and believed at one point that a deal between the two sides was close to happening — so close, that they even came up with having Sting wrestle Kurt Angle at WrestleMania X8.

However, the deal never happened and with Kurt as a seemingly lifelong WWE star, all hopes of the match went down the drain.

The year 2006 was a big one for TNA Wrestling, not only had Sting come out of retirement to wrestle for them, but Kurt Angle would also part ways with WWE and find himself working for Dixie Carter and Jeff Jarrett.

The plans for Kurt Angle vs. Sting immediately came into play, but TNA needed to be smart about it, and they were, for the most part. Although Sting and Kurt did share the ring on a couple of occasions in multi-man matches, the first one-on-one meeting between the two was saved for TNA's biggest event of the year, Bound For Glory, in 2007.

The build-up to the bout was well executed and when it was all said and done, we were left with the best match Sting had wrestled since the late 90's. It had that ‘big match’ feel to it and the crowd loved it, everything was well paced and was just overall exciting. Sting pinned Kurt to lift his second World Championship in TNA.

