5 Wrestling legends who weren't great in-ring, and 5 who were

When you're a wrestling legend, it means that fans all over the world know your name. It means that your name has become synonymous with professional wrestling itself, and you are inextricably linked to sports entertainment's very foundations.

What being a legend does NOT mean is that you were actually a decent in-ring worker. Pro wrestling has evolved, but there has always been a distinction between those wrestlers who can make a convincing battle between the ropes and those who cannot, and must rely on gimmicks or their reputation to carry them through.

Here are five legendary wrestlers who weren't very good at wrestling, and five that were.

Not good at wrestling: Big Daddy

Shirley Crabtree was a second generation wrestler, following in the footsteps of his father. Crabtree stood over six and a half feet tall and had a 64-inch chest at the start of his career.

However, his size also limited the scope of his athletic ability. By the time he became UK hero Big Daddy, he had degenerated into a man who usually just sort of bounced his belly of opponents and utilized forearm smashes.

PWI has often categorized Big Daddy as one of the worst wrestlers to ever lace up a pair of boots. In spite of this, he was enormously successful, and can aptly be called the UK's Hulk Hogan.

Here's Big Daddy taking on Haystacks Calhoun. Thankfully it's short.

